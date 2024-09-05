You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person seriously injured in Osterville crash

One person seriously injured in Osterville crash

September 5, 2024

OSTERVILLE – One person was injured in a crash in Osterville around 12:15 AM Thursday. The collision happened on Osterville/West Barnstable Road south of Route 28. The victim was transported to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

