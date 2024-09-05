OSTERVILLE – One person was injured in a crash in Osterville around 12:15 AM Thursday. The collision happened on Osterville/West Barnstable Road south of Route 28. The victim was transported to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
One person seriously injured in Osterville crash
September 5, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
