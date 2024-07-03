WEST BARNSTABLE – At least one person was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash that left one car on its side. The collision happened shortly before 10:30 AM Wednesday on High Street in West Barnstable. Firefighters had to extricate at least one victim from the wreckage. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
One person seriously injured in rollover crash in West Barnstable
July 3, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
