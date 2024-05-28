SANDWICH – One person was seriously injured in a traffic crash in Sandwich about 5 PM Tuesday. The crash happened at Tupper Road and Route 130. Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to free some of the occupants. The most seriously injured was transported to an off-Cape trauma center. Another person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Sandwich Police.
One person seriously injured in Sandwich crash
May 28, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Monopoly Cape Cod Edition Out Now
- Offshore Wind Sites Proposed East of Cape Cod
- Sandwich Boardwalk Reopen After Lengthy Rebuild
- Man Arrested On Upper Cape After Alleged South Shore Stabbings
- Car Fire At Bourne Bridge Rotary Doesn’t Impede MassDOT Project
- New England Aquarium Reports Signs Of White Shark Activity
- Cape Cod Healthcare To Fully Fund 2024 BCSO Youth Academy
- State House Passes HERO Act In Support Of Veterans
- Paving on Phinney’s Lane Starts Tuesday
- Cape Cod Healthcare Opens Seasonal Urgent Care Centers
- VIDEO: What kind of whales are around Cape Cod and the Islands?
- VIDEO: Habitat For Humanity’s De-construction Program brings new life to construction recycling
- Plymouth Police Department Frustrated With Juvenile Bicycle Activity