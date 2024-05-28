You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person seriously injured in Sandwich crash

One person seriously injured in Sandwich crash

May 28, 2024

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

SANDWICH – One person was seriously injured in a traffic crash in Sandwich about 5 PM Tuesday. The crash happened at Tupper Road and Route 130. Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to free some of the occupants. The most seriously injured was transported to an off-Cape trauma center. Another person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Sandwich Police.

