You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person seriously injured in side impact crash on Eastham/Orleans town line

One person seriously injured in side impact crash on Eastham/Orleans town line

January 6, 2022

EASTHAM/ORLEANS – One person was seriously injured in a crash at the Eastham/Orleans town line. The two vehicle side impact crash happened around 12:15 PM Thursday on Route 6A at Canal Road. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. A second person was treated and released. Police are investigating how the crash occurred.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 