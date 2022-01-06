EASTHAM/ORLEANS – One person was seriously injured in a crash at the Eastham/Orleans town line. The two vehicle side impact crash happened around 12:15 PM Thursday on Route 6A at Canal Road. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. A second person was treated and released. Police are investigating how the crash occurred.
One person seriously injured in side impact crash on Eastham/Orleans town line
January 6, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
