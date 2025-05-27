You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person seriously injured in traffic crash in Bourne

One person seriously injured in traffic crash in Bourne

May 27, 2025

Bourne Police/CWN

BOURNE – One person was seriously injured in a traffic crash in Bourne about 2:30 PM Tuesday. The collision happened on State Road (Route 3A at the ramp to Route 3. Firefighters extricated the victim who was transported to the old Hoxie School to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. The cause of the crash is under investigation. State Road was closed in both directions and traffic was heavily backed up in the area.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 