One person seriously injured in traffic crash in Bourne

BOURNE – One person was seriously injured in a traffic crash in Bourne about 2:30 PM Tuesday. The collision happened on State Road (Route 3A at the ramp to Route 3. Firefighters extricated the victim who was transported to the old Hoxie School to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. The cause of the crash is under investigation. State Road was closed in both directions and traffic was heavily backed up in the area.