BOURNE – One person was seriously injured in a traffic crash in Bourne about 2:30 PM Tuesday. The collision happened on State Road (Route 3A at the ramp to Route 3. Firefighters extricated the victim who was transported to the old Hoxie School to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. The cause of the crash is under investigation. State Road was closed in both directions and traffic was heavily backed up in the area.
One person seriously injured in traffic crash in Bourne
May 27, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
