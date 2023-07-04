One person seriously injured in two-vehicle crash on Route 6 in Sandwich

SANDWICH – A two-vehicle crash seriously injured one person in Sandwich. The crash happened about 8 PM Monday on Route 6 eastbound between Route 130 (Exit 59) and Quaker Meetinghouse Road (Exit 61). MedFlight was not available due to weather so the victim was rushed to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. Mass State Police called for the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section (CARS) to investigate the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

Lower photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN



