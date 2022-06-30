You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person seriously injured, Route 28 closed after two-vehicle crash in Dennis Port

June 30, 2022

DENNIS PORT – A two vehicle crash temporarily closed Route 28 in Dennis Port. The crash happened about 9 AM in front of the King’s Court Condos east of Shad Hole Road. One person suffered serious injuries and was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. The other driver was treated and released at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Dennis Police.

