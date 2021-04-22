BARNSTABLE – One person was seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash left a pickup truck rolled over in the median of Route 6. The crash happened eastbound just past exit 68 (old exit 6) shortly before 9 AM Thursday morning. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Traffic was heavily backed up approaching the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.
One person seriously injured, traffic jammed after Route 6 rollover crash in Barnstable
April 22, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- DC Statehood Faces a Crossroads with Congressional Vote
- Steamship Authority Employee Tests Positive for COVID
- Rescue League Receives Cats Involved in Vineyard Cruelty Case
- Yarmouth Selectmen Hear Update on Drive-In Plan
- Officials: Harwich COVID Surge Slowing
- White House Offers New Tax Credit to Help Spur Vaccinations
- Experts: Outdoor Mask Mandates May Soon Be Able to Be Lifted
- Exam Requirement Lifted for Class of 2022 Due to Pandemic
- New Underwater Vehicle Gets First Tryout
- Hyannis Library Hosts Presentations on Recycling
- Cape Organizations Get Grants for Travel and Tourism
- State Distributes Money to Fight Against Youth Substance Use
- More Money Requested to Bolster Public Housing