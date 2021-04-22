You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person seriously injured, traffic jammed after Route 6 rollover crash in Barnstable

April 22, 2021

BARNSTABLE – One person was seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash left a pickup truck rolled over in the median of Route 6. The crash happened eastbound just past exit 68 (old exit 6) shortly before 9 AM Thursday morning. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Traffic was heavily backed up approaching the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.

