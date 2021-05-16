Updated: One person suffers burns after fire breaks out in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – Fire broke out at a home in Falmouth early Sunday morning. Heavy smoke was showing when crews arrived at 26 Albatross Street sometime before 6 AM. Crews were able to get the flames under control. One person was treated for burns. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.

Falmouth Fire-Rescue reports that at 5:40 am Sunday morning they responded to 26 Albatross Street for a reported structure fire. Engines 21, 22, 24, Ladder 26, Cars 11, 12, 13 were dispatched. Engine 22 arrived on location and reported smoke showing from 3 sides on the second floor of a large two-story wood-frame structure.

All occupants were out of the structure, One adult male and two minor children. The occupants were alerted to the fire by a smoke detector on the second floor.

Ambulance 38 and Engine 25 were dispatched for additional manpower and resources. Fire crews proceeded with an interior attack to the second floor. The fire was knocked down and declared out at 6:30 am and overhaul and clean-up were completed by 8:00am.

Joint Base Cape Cod Engine 410 and Mashpee Engine 352 provided station coverage in town.

The fire remains under investigation by the Fire Prevention Division.