HYANNIS – Two people were injured after a reported grease fire on a stove top in Hyannis. Officials were called to the Founders Court apartments at 979 Falmouth Road (Route 28) about 10:15 AM Saturday morning. The fire had been put out with extinguishers when firefighters arrived. Crews checked to make sure the fire hadn’t extended into the wall and ventilated smoke from the apartment. One woman reportedly suffered 2nd degree burns to her arm. A MedFlight helicopter was called to Barnstable Municipal Airport to fly the victim to a burn center. A second ambulance transported a second victim to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available.
One person suffers burns during stove fire in Hyannis
December 28, 2019
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
