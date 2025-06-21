You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person suffers serious burns in Hyannis fire

One person suffers serious burns in Hyannis fire

June 21, 2025

HYANNIS – One person suffered serious burns in a fire in Hyannis late Friday evening. The fire was reported in a metal clad building at 24 Plant Street. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital and later MedFlighted to an off-Cape burn center. Firefighters were able to quickly get the fire under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s office. Further details were not immediately available.

