One person taken to hospital after crash on Route 6 in Eastham

June 22, 2023

EASTHAM – Several people were evaluated after a traffic crash in Eastham Thursday morning. The apparent rear-end collision happened on Route 6 by Cumberland Farms near Brackett Road. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for further evaluation. Eastham Police are investigating the crash which caused traffic slowdown in the area until the vehicles could be towed.

