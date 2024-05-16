You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person taken to hospital after head-on crash in Marstons Mills

One person taken to hospital after head-on crash in Marstons Mills

May 16, 2024

MARSTONS MILLS – One person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital after a head-on crash in Marstons Mills. The crash happened about 8:30 AM on Route 149 near Race Lane. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash which tied up traffic in the area. Further details were not immediately available.

