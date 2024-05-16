MARSTONS MILLS – One person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital after a head-on crash in Marstons Mills. The crash happened about 8:30 AM on Route 149 near Race Lane. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash which tied up traffic in the area. Further details were not immediately available.
One person taken to hospital after head-on crash in Marstons Mills
May 16, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Barnstable Sheriff’s Deputies Honored For Life-Saving Actions
- Ptown Election: Select Board Incumbent Keeps Seat, Redevelopment Project Funding Approved
- Cape Cod Chamber Of Commerce Forms New Canal Bridges Advocacy Group
- Massachusetts Turning a Former Prison into a Shelter for Homeless Families
- Military Hearing Officer Deciding Whether to Recommend Court-Martial for Pentagon Leaker
- WATCH: Sandwich Looking to Connect Boardwalk Planks with Donors by End of Summer
- PHOTOS: Right Whale Last Scene in Cape Cod Bay Spotted Entangled off Canada
- Orleans Passes Largest Ever Town Budget, Chatham Wrestles Airport Planning
- Seaside Le Mans Announces 2024 Beneficiaries
- Substation Transformer Responsible for Sandwich, Bourne Power Outages
- Sandwich Boardwalk Plank Reconnection Program Ending Soon
- Brewster Town Meeting Voters Approve Sea Camps Plans
- Barnstable Getting New Fire Station in 2027