One person taken to hospital after traffic collision in Truro

One person taken to hospital after traffic collision in Truro

August 8, 2025

TRURO – One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a traffic crash in Truro sometime after noon Friday. The collision was reported on Route 6 at Stotts Crossing. Several other people were treated and released at the scene. Truro Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

