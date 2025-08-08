TRURO – One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a traffic crash in Truro sometime after noon Friday. The collision was reported on Route 6 at Stotts Crossing. Several other people were treated and released at the scene. Truro Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
One person taken to hospital after traffic collision in Truro
August 8, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
