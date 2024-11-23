You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person taken to hospital following three-vehicle crash in Hyannis

One person taken to hospital following three-vehicle crash in Hyannis

November 23, 2024



HYANNIS – One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Hyannis. The collision happened about 12:15 PM Saturday on Barnstable Road at North Street. Traffic was detoured while the scene was worked. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.
Photos via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 