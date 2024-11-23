HYANNIS – One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Hyannis. The collision happened about 12:15 PM Saturday on Barnstable Road at North Street. Traffic was detoured while the scene was worked. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.
Photos via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN
One person taken to hospital following three-vehicle crash in Hyannis
November 23, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
