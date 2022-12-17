You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person transported to hospital after crash in Chatham

One person transported to hospital after crash in Chatham

December 17, 2022

CHATHAM – One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a crash in Chatham around 1 PM Saturday. The crash happened on Main Street (Route 28) at Colonial Drive. Traffic was tied up in the area until the scene, which was investigated by Chatham Police, was cleared.

