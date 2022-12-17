CHATHAM – One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a crash in Chatham around 1 PM Saturday. The crash happened on Main Street (Route 28) at Colonial Drive. Traffic was tied up in the area until the scene, which was investigated by Chatham Police, was cleared.
One person transported to hospital after crash in Chatham
December 17, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
