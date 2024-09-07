HYANNIS – One person suffered burns after a fire broke out in a bedroom in Hyannis. Firefighters responded to 78 Pleasant Street, a Barnstable Housing property, about 8:30 PM Friday and quickly put out the flames. The burn victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.
One person treated for burns after bedroom fire in Hyannis
September 6, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
