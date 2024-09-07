You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person treated for burns after bedroom fire in Hyannis

One person treated for burns after bedroom fire in Hyannis

September 6, 2024

HYANNIS – One person suffered burns after a fire broke out in a bedroom in Hyannis. Firefighters responded to 78 Pleasant Street, a Barnstable Housing property, about 8:30 PM Friday and quickly put out the flames. The burn victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 