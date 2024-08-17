You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person treated for burns after propane tank fire in Hyannis

One person treated for burns after propane tank fire in Hyannis

August 17, 2024

HYANNIS – Firefighters responded to a propane tank fire in Hyannis sometime after 2 PM Saturday. According to reports, the relief valve operated on the tank at a location on Gosnold Street near Sea Street.. Fire crews cooled the tank and allowed the fire to burn itself out with no damage to the structure. One person was evaluated at the scene for minor burns.

