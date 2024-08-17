HYANNIS – Firefighters responded to a propane tank fire in Hyannis sometime after 2 PM Saturday. According to reports, the relief valve operated on the tank at a location on Gosnold Street near Sea Street.. Fire crews cooled the tank and allowed the fire to burn itself out with no damage to the structure. One person was evaluated at the scene for minor burns.
One person treated for burns after propane tank fire in Hyannis
August 17, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
