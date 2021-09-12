TRURO – Truro Firefighters were called to a reported kitchen fire at 23 Truro Center Road about 8:30 AM Sunday morning. Firefighters were able to quickly get the fire under control and confined the flames to the kitchen. Heavy smoke had to be ventilated. One occupant was evaluated for minor burns. Further details were not immediately available.
One person treated for minor burns after kitchen fire in Truro
September 12, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
