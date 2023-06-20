SANDWICH – One person was treated for smoke inhalation after a small fire broke out in the basement of a home in Sandwich sometime after 3 PM Tuesday. It happened at a residence on Route 130 south of Pimlico Pond Road. The fire was quickly put out. Further details were not immediately available.
One person treated for smoke inhalation after small fire in Sandwich
June 20, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
