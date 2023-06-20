You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person treated for smoke inhalation after small fire in Sandwich

One person treated for smoke inhalation after small fire in Sandwich

June 20, 2023

SANDWICH – One person was treated for smoke inhalation after a small fire broke out in the basement of a home in Sandwich sometime after 3 PM Tuesday. It happened at a residence on Route 130 south of Pimlico Pond Road. The fire was quickly put out. Further details were not immediately available.

