Eastham Fire rescuers capsized sailors, windsurfer in separate incidents

EASTHAM – Eastham Fire reports that a 911 call came into the Eastham Police dispatch center about 3 PM for a flipped sailboat with persons in the water. Initial reports stated 1 person with the boat the other clinging to a buoy in distress. Mutual Aid was requested from the surrounding Harbormasters and Dennis Fire, due to their proximity to the scene. Upon arrival, there was 1 person in the water with a second attempting a rescue approximately 300 yards off shore. Eastham Fire Water rescue team was immediately deployed into the water with a rescue board. They reached both victims and assisted them out of the water, with one requiring EMS evaluation for exhaustion. All parties declined transportation to the Hospital.

Meanwhile, shortly before 4:30 PM, Eastham rescuers were called out again to the area of Hemenway Landing not far from Coast Guard Beach after reports of a windsurfer in distress. The victim was reportedly blown into the marsh and needed assistance getting out of the tall grass. There did not appear to be any injury.