SOUTH YARMOUTH – One person was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital after a crash in Yarmouth around 7 PM Friday. The crash happened in South Yarmouth just off Route 28 at Willow and Locusts Streets. Rescuers initially called for a MedFlight helicopter then transported the victim to the hospital. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash and whether a medical condition may have contributed to it.
One rushed to hospital after Yarmouth crash
January 8, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
