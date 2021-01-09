You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One rushed to hospital after Yarmouth crash

One rushed to hospital after Yarmouth crash

January 8, 2021

Stephanie Daugherty/CWN

SOUTH YARMOUTH – One person was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital after a crash in Yarmouth around 7 PM Friday. The crash happened in South Yarmouth just off Route 28 at Willow and Locusts Streets. Rescuers initially called for a MedFlight helicopter then transported the victim to the hospital. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash and whether a medical condition may have contributed to it.

