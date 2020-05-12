You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One seriously injured in crash on Route 6 in Bourne

One seriously injured in crash on Route 6 in Bourne

May 11, 2020

BOURNE – One person was seriously injured in a crash on Route 6 in Bourne shortly before 9:30 PM Monday evening. The crash happened eastbound near exit 1C. The victim was taken to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. State Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

