Video: One seriously injured in Harwich crash



HARWICH – One person was seriously injured in a crash in Harwich sometime after 5 PM Thursday. The crash happened at the intersection of Sisson Road and South Street. A Mercedes sedan and a Hyundia Sonata collided. Firefighters had to extricate the driver of the Hyundai from the wreckage. That victim was taken to Barnstable Municipal Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to a trauma center. The driver of the Mercedes was not seriously injured. Traffic was detoured around the scene. The crash is under investigation by Harwich Police.

Photo and video by Craig S. Chadwick/CWN

Sisson Rd & South St Harwich MVC 122619 from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.