HYANNIS – One person was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Hyannis around 1 PM Tuesday. The crash happened at the intersection of Bearse’s Way and Walton Avenue. The vehicle reportedly crashed through a fence at the location. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Traffic was detoured around the scene until it was cleared.
CWN has a crew at the scene and we’ll have further coverage shortly.
One seriously injured in Hyannis crash
January 7, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
