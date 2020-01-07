You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One seriously injured in Hyannis crash

One seriously injured in Hyannis crash

January 7, 2020

HYANNIS – One person was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Hyannis around 1 PM Tuesday. The crash happened at the intersection of Bearse’s Way and Walton Avenue. The vehicle reportedly crashed through a fence at the location. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Traffic was detoured around the scene until it was cleared.
CWN has a crew at the scene and we’ll have further coverage shortly.

