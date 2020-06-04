You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One taken to hospital after car vs tree on Lieutenant’s Island in Wellfleet

One taken to hospital after car vs tree on Lieutenant’s Island in Wellfleet

June 3, 2020

WELLFLEET – A car reportedly struck a tree on D Street on Lieutenants Island in Wellfleet around 9 PM. Because of high tide, emergency vehicles could not get across the bridge to the island so rescuers had to respond by boat to the scene. One person was brought back in the boat and taken to Cape Cod Hospital. A second person was evaluated at the scene. Eastham firefighters also assisted at the scene. The crash is under investigation by Wellfleet Police.

