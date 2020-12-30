Operation Safe Ride Home in Yarmouth for New Years Eve



YARMOUTH – While officials urge you to stay home due to the pandemic, if you choose to go out on New Year’s Eve please do so responsibly. The Yarmouth Police Department has partnered with Town Taxi to provide free, safe and convenient transportation from a liquor establishment to a residence in Yarmouth from 7 PM to 10 PM on Thursday night. Call Town Taxi at 508-775-5555. Help YPD close out 2020 without any incidents and start 2021 off on the right foot. Be safe, be responsible… Don’t drink and drive.