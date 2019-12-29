Operation Safe Ride returns to Provincetown for New Years Eve



PROVINCETOWN – From Provincetown Police: Operation Safe Ride provides our community a free and sober ride home starting at 10pm on New Year’s Eve Tuesday Dec.31st until 4am Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. This outreach service is designed specifically to limit impaired drivers on our roadways and to work in partnership with public safety to keep our communities safe.

Anyone who needs a sober ride home on New Year’s Eve from a licensed liquor establishment to a residence in town can simply call one of our designated community-partnership taxi companies. The service runs from 10pm-2am and will be call based; after 2am until 4am as long as you make a reservation in advance of 2am your ride home would still be free.

For a destination in Provincetown call Pride Taxi at 508-487-3400 or Cape Cab at 508-TAXICAB.

A new alternate Safe Ride:

Additionally, for safe riders looking to go from Provincetown to any location between South Truro and Orleans, the Funk Bus-Cape Cod Party Bus will offer FREE walk on safe rides right to your door just like a taxi would (or very close to it!). Just show up in front of Provincetown Town Hall 5-10 minutes before the following departure times: 12:15am and 2:15am You can reserve guaranteed space on either of these departures by calling 508-TAXICAB. All riders calling for a taxi from Provincetown to one of those locations between South Truro and Orleans will be encouraged to take the Funk Bus rides.

This will take you to your door or very close just like a taxi would, and the service of course will still be completely free of charge.

For questions about the special Funk Bus-Cape Cod Party Bus please call 508-TAXICAB.

Provincetown Police will have additional police officers on-duty this holiday season looking for impaired drivers.

Be safe, please do not drink and drive!