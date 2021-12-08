ORLEANS – On Monday, the Orleans Fire-Rescue Department held an Awards and Recognition Ceremony. We welcomed 2 new firefighters, recognized members for their years of service to the town and department, presented lifesaving awards, and honored a number of organizations for their work through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Orleans Fire-Rescue swears in new firefighters, honors others for length of service
December 8, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
