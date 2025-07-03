You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Orleans fire responds to dumpster fire at recycling center that was scene of structure fire on June 26th

Orleans fire responds to dumpster fire at recycling center that was scene of structure fire on June 26th

July 2, 2025

ORLEANS – Firefighters were called to Daniels Recycling Company on Giddiah Hill Road about 11:30 PM Wednesday for a well involved dumpster fire. No injuries were reported. The location was the scene of a structure fire om June 26th.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 