Orleans fire responds to dumpster fire at recycling center that was scene of structure fire on June 26th

ORLEANS – Firefighters were called to Daniels Recycling Company on Giddiah Hill Road about 11:30 PM Wednesday for a well involved dumpster fire. No injuries were reported. The location was the scene of a structure fire om June 26th.
July 2, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
