Orleans Firefighters battle chimney fire

Orleans Firefighters battle chimney fire

January 17, 2021

ORLEANS – Firefighters were called to a chimney fire in Orleans Sunday afternoon. The call came in on Seaver Road about 2:20 PM. Crews used chains in the chimney to loosen cresote. The fire was confined to the chimney and no injuries were reported.

