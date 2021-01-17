ORLEANS – Firefighters were called to a chimney fire in Orleans Sunday afternoon. The call came in on Seaver Road about 2:20 PM. Crews used chains in the chimney to loosen cresote. The fire was confined to the chimney and no injuries were reported.
Orleans Firefighters battle chimney fire
January 17, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
