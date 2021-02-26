Orleans firefighters mitigate fuel spill

ORLEANS – Fire officials were called to mitigate a fuel spill in Orleans late Friday morning. A box truck apparently had a diesel fuel line go spilling fuel in the area of Lots Hollow Road and Finlay Road. A trail of fuel led back to Route 28. Officials temporary closed the Orleans Transfer station as well as Finlay Road in the area. The Orleans DPW was called to sand the affected area. Motorists should expect delays in the area.