ORLEANS – Fire officials were called to mitigate a fuel spill in Orleans late Friday morning. A box truck apparently had a diesel fuel line go spilling fuel in the area of Lots Hollow Road and Finlay Road. A trail of fuel led back to Route 28. Officials temporary closed the Orleans Transfer station as well as Finlay Road in the area. The Orleans DPW was called to sand the affected area. Motorists should expect delays in the area.
Orleans firefighters mitigate fuel spill
February 26, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- House to Vote on Virus Bill; Arbiter Says Wage Hike a No-Go
- Baker Grilled by Lawmakers on COVID-19 Vaccine Plan
- $3.8 Million in State Grants Announced for Waterfront Projects
- United Way Issues Grants to Boost Local Food Security
- Progress Reported in Nursing Home Vaccine Rollout
- Mass Vaccination Site Coming to Cape Cod Community College
- Cape Cod Commission Continues COVID Recovery Workshop Series
- Study: Right Whale Deaths Caused by Humans are Undercounted
- Next Phase of State’s Reopening Begins Monday
- Massachusetts Vaccination Website Works, But With Long Waits
- GOP Rallies Solidly Against Democrats’ Virus Relief Package
- Baker: Massachusetts Working to Improve Vaccine Website
- Lawmakers Want Insurance Companies to Pay COVID-Related Claims