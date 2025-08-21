You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Orleans firefighters responding to alarm discover fire on exterior of structure

Orleans firefighters responding to alarm discover fire on exterior of structure

August 20, 2025

ORLEANS – Orleans firefighters responded to an automatic fire alarm at the Speedway gas station at 401 South Orleans Road (Route 28) about 11 PM Wednesday. On arrival fire was discovered on the exterior of the structure. Additional resources were called for and a hose line was structured. The fire was doused and crews checked for extension into the interior of the building. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

