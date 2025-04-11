You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Orleans PD Det-Sgt to receive Distinguished Alumni award from Cape Cod Community College

Orleans PD Det-Sgt to receive Distinguished Alumni award from Cape Cod Community College

April 11, 2025


ORLEANS – From Orleans Police: We are incredibly proud to share that Orleans Police Detective Sergeant Hannah Greene has been selected to receive the Distinguished Alumni Award from Cape Cod Community College!

This prestigious award is given to alumni who have demonstrated outstanding professional achievements, exceptional service to their community, and who serve as inspirational role models for current and future students. Sgt. Greene exemplifies all of these qualities and more.

Her dedication to law enforcement, leadership within the Orleans Police Department, and unwavering commitment to making Cape Cod a safer, stronger community make her truly deserving of this honor. Det. Sgt. Greene is seen above with her professor Darren Stocker.

Please join us in congratulating Sgt. Greene on this incredible recognition!

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 