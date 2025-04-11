Orleans PD Det-Sgt to receive Distinguished Alumni award from Cape Cod Community College



ORLEANS – From Orleans Police: We are incredibly proud to share that Orleans Police Detective Sergeant Hannah Greene has been selected to receive the Distinguished Alumni Award from Cape Cod Community College!

This prestigious award is given to alumni who have demonstrated outstanding professional achievements, exceptional service to their community, and who serve as inspirational role models for current and future students. Sgt. Greene exemplifies all of these qualities and more.

Her dedication to law enforcement, leadership within the Orleans Police Department, and unwavering commitment to making Cape Cod a safer, stronger community make her truly deserving of this honor. Det. Sgt. Greene is seen above with her professor Darren Stocker.

Please join us in congratulating Sgt. Greene on this incredible recognition!