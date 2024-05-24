Orleans Police holding gun buyback on Sunday



ORLEANS – The Orleans Police Department in an effort to enhance gun safety in town will hold a gun buyback program to collect and dispose of unwanted firearms. The event will be held on Sunday May 26th at the Orleans Police Department parking lot at 99 Eldredge Parkway. The event will from from 9 AM to 1 PM. A $25 Stop & Shop gift certificate will be given for any functioning firearm turned in (limit 3 per person). No questions will be asked and no ID is needed for this event. All weapons must be brought in vehicle trunks. The event is limited to three operable firearms per person. For more information contact Orleans Sgt. Elliott at 508-255-0117 Ext. 1112.