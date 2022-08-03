Orleans Police hosting gun buyback on Saturday



ORLEANS – On Saturday August 6, 2022 the Orleans Police Department will host the gun buyback initiative from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Orleans Police Department located at 99 Eldredge Parkway. The focus of this event is to enhance gun safety in Orleans by providing residents with a safe and secure way of removing unwanted firearms. We would like to thank a local citizen for providing a generous donation to make this event possible. All firearms collected by the Orleans Police Department will be turned over to the Massachusetts State Police who will safely destroy all guns.

Event Details:

• Please bring firearms unloaded with the safety engaged in a bag, box or case if possible

• Leave the unloaded firearm inside the trunk of your vehicle upon arrival at the Orleans Police Department (99 Eldredge Parkway)

• $50.00 Stop & Shop gift card for functional handguns, rifles and shotguns

• $100.00 Stop & Shop gift card for semi-automatic firearms

• If depositing ammunition in addition to a gun, ammunition must be delivered in a separate bag

• BB guns/ air guns and ammunition do not qualify for gift cards but can be turned in for disposal