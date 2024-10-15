ORLEANS – From Orleans Police: Not one of our typical calls for service. Nor is it one for our local duty tow, Nauset Recovery. But, as always, we answered the call. Unfortunately, this giant was located washed up on the beach, and just as with a 4×4 stuck on the outer, we called Dennis to tow it away. You really never know what kind of call you’ll respond to on any given shift. At least Sgt Elliott only needed to follow the tow truck and didn’t have to wrestle an unruly Great White.
Orleans Police report large shark washed up on local beach
October 15, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
