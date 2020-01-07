ORLEANS – Orleans Police is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect pictured who was observed using a stolen credit card at Liquor & More located in the Shaws Plaza in Orleans on December 29th shortly after 3 PM. If you have any information on the identity of the suspect, please contact the Orleans Police Department at (508) 255-0117. The investigating Officers in this case are Officer Chris Jurkowski and Officer Alex Dedinas.
Orleans Police seek suspect who allegedly used stolen credit card
January 7, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
