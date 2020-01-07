You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Orleans Police seek suspect who allegedly used stolen credit card

January 7, 2020

ORLEANS – Orleans Police is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect pictured who was observed using a stolen credit card at Liquor & More located in the Shaws Plaza in Orleans on December 29th shortly after 3 PM. If you have any information on the identity of the suspect, please contact the Orleans Police Department at (508) 255-0117. The investigating Officers in this case are Officer Chris Jurkowski and Officer Alex Dedinas.

