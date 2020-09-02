ORLEANS – Orleans Police are looking for a missing woman. Debra Zelka is 63 years old. Debra has a tendency to wander, and lives in the East Orleans area. If anyone has any information, or has seen Debra today, please contact Orleans Police at 508-255-0117.
Orleans Police seeking missing woman
September 1, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
