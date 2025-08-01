Orleans Police warn of computer hack/gift card scam



ORLEANS – From Orleans Police: We want to alert residents to a serious scam that sometime makes an appearance in our community.

Residents/ Victims report receiving alarming pop-up messages or phone calls claiming their computer has been hacked or their personal information is at risk. The scammer pretends to be from tech support (often impersonating Microsoft, Apple, or even law enforcement) and pressures the victim to take immediate action.

The scammers instruct the victim to:

Purchase gift cards and read the codes over the phone, OR

Deposit money into a cryptocurrency kiosk to “secure their accounts.”

These are scams. No legitimate company or government agency will ever ask you to pay in gift cards or cryptocurrency.

What to do:

Hang up or close the pop-up immediately.

Do NOT provide personal or financial information.

Do NOT buy gift cards or send money.

Call the Orleans Police Department at 508-255-0117 if you’re unsure or need help.

Please share this post to help protect your family, friends, and neighbors — especially seniors, who are often targeted.

Stay safe, Orleans!