Osprey chicks reunited in Harwich



HARWICH – A different kind of rescue today as the Department was contacted by Retired Dennis Firefighter Carl Jacobs about assisting in placing some orphaned Osprey chicks.

Wild Care Cape Cod fostered the eggs after there were found in a chimney nest. The search was then on for a nest with chicks that were about the same age.

Bud’s Go-Karts track on Sisson road has a nest in the middle of the track and the chicks in the nest appeared to be about the same age.

Ladder 66 was sent down to assist in placing the chicks, but unfortunately the Ladder would not fit through the gate.

Harwich Highway Department to the rescue. DPW Director Link Hooper was contacted and arranged for the construction lift the DPW owns to be brought to the track. Then Harwich Fire and DPW personnel re-homed the chicks and at last look, everyone seemed to be getting along nicely.