Osprey nest fire knocks out power to 323 customers in Osterville

August 29, 2021

Barnstable Police/CWN

OSTERVILLE – Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire, Eversource and Barnstable Police were called to the scene of an Osprey Nest that was on fire on Bridge Street in Osterville. The road was closed while crews worked and motorists were urged to avoid the area.

