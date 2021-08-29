OSTERVILLE – Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire, Eversource and Barnstable Police were called to the scene of an Osprey Nest that was on fire on Bridge Street in Osterville. The road was closed while crews worked and motorists were urged to avoid the area.
Osprey nest fire knocks out power to 323 customers in Osterville
August 29, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
