Osprey nest on utility pole catches fire causing power outage in Harwich

July 13, 2024

via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

HARWICH – An osprey’s nest on a utility pole caught fire in Harwich Saturday afternoon. The utility pole was located on Route 28 near the A&W restaurant. About 800 Eversource customers lost power until line crews could repair the damage. No birds were injured.

