Outside fire causes slight damage to Barnstable restaurant

BARNSTABLE – At about 2:15 PM Thursday afternoon, the Barnstable Fire Department was dispatched to a outside fire at Kidds Hill Road and Thornton Drive. Barnstable Police were first on the scene and reported extension to the Spoon and Seed Restaurant. A fence and grass burned and vinyl siding on the building melted which caused caused a smoke condition on the second floor. Hyannis firefighters assisted at the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.