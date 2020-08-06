BARNSTABLE – At about 2:15 PM Thursday afternoon, the Barnstable Fire Department was dispatched to a outside fire at Kidds Hill Road and Thornton Drive. Barnstable Police were first on the scene and reported extension to the Spoon and Seed Restaurant. A fence and grass burned and vinyl siding on the building melted which caused caused a smoke condition on the second floor. Hyannis firefighters assisted at the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Outside fire causes slight damage to Barnstable restaurant
August 6, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
