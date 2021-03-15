You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Outside fire extends to deck in Marstons Mills

March 14, 2021

MARSTONS MILLS – An exterior fire extended to the deck of a home in Marstons Mills shortly before 8:30 PM Sunday. The homeowner was able to put out most of the fire before crews arrived at the scene on Wakeby Road. Firefighters checked to make sure the flames had not gotten inside the home. No injuries were reported.

