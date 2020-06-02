MASHPEE – Firefighters rushed to 19 Quashnet Road about 7 PM after reports an oven was on fire and possibly extending into the wall. The fire was out when firefighters arrived. Crews opened the wall to make sure the fire hadn’t spread. No injuries were reported.
Oven fire extinguished in Mashpee
June 2, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
