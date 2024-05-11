Overnight crash on Bourne Bridge under investigation



BOURNE – An overnight crash on the Bourne Bridge is under investigation. According to reports, it started with a vehicle apparently running out of gas on the bridge. The driver went to get fuel for the vehicle. A Mass State Police trooper responded to the scene. At some point a white Volkswagen reportedly struck the disabled vehicle. At least one person was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries.

CWN is checking with Mass State Police for further details.

Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN