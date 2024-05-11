BOURNE – An overnight crash on the Bourne Bridge is under investigation. According to reports, it started with a vehicle apparently running out of gas on the bridge. The driver went to get fuel for the vehicle. A Mass State Police trooper responded to the scene. At some point a white Volkswagen reportedly struck the disabled vehicle. At least one person was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries.
CWN is checking with Mass State Police for further details.
Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN
Overnight crash on Bourne Bridge under investigation
May 11, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Comcast Awarding $80k to Expand Digital Equity on Cape
- VIDEO: Sunday Journal – Cape Symphony Finalizes Artistic Director Candidates, 2024 Season, and more
- Healey Admin Announces Grants For Older Adult Social Programs
- SHORT: When architecture fosters community, a house serves as much more than just shelter
- WATCH: Ongoing evaporation at Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station Draws Lawmaker Response
- State Rep. Chris Flanagan Faked a Mailer During Campaign, Violating Finance Law
- Pot Shop Ban Remains In Dennis, Nip Sales In Sandwich Untouched
- Another Plymouth Resident Charged With Pandemic PPP Fraud
- VIDEO: Meet Studio G, The Architects Selected for Maurice’s Campground Affordable Housing Project
- Martha’s Vineyard Man Wins Jaws Lottery Prize
- VIDEO: Summer Meal Options for Kids and Grab and Go Event with Family Pantry of Cape Cod
- Cape Cod Foundation Begins $3.5M Community Campaign
- Falmouth Road Race Signups Ongoing