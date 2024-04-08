You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Overnight crash on Route 6 in West Barnstable injures one person

Overnight crash on Route 6 in West Barnstable injures one person

April 8, 2024


WEST BARNSTABLEEarly Monday morning, West Barnstable Fire was called to this single car crash on Route 6 westbound. One person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
Photos by West Barnstable Fire/CWN

