You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Overnight fire causes extensive damage to home in Chatham

Overnight fire causes extensive damage to home in Chatham

March 20, 2023

CHATHAM – An overnight fire caused extensive damage to a home in Dennis. The call came in sometime after midnight at 791 Main Street. Flames were visible on the exterior of the house when crews arrived. The occupant of the house was able to quickly evacuate. Firefighters were able to quickly douse the flames which appeared to stretch to the second floor. Crews remained on scene for some time checking for further fire spread into the attic. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 