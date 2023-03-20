Overnight fire causes extensive damage to home in Chatham

CHATHAM – An overnight fire caused extensive damage to a home in Dennis. The call came in sometime after midnight at 791 Main Street. Flames were visible on the exterior of the house when crews arrived. The occupant of the house was able to quickly evacuate. Firefighters were able to quickly douse the flames which appeared to stretch to the second floor. Crews remained on scene for some time checking for further fire spread into the attic. The cause of the fire is under investigation.