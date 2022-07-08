HARWICH – Harwich firefighters were called to a house fire shortly before 1:30 AM Friday. The fire at 38 Uncle Vinie’s Road appeared to start on the outside of the structure. Firefighters doused the flames and checked for any extension to the attic. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Overnight fire damages house in Harwich
July 8, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
