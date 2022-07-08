You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Overnight fire damages house in Harwich

Overnight fire damages house in Harwich

July 8, 2022

HARWICH – Harwich firefighters were called to a house fire shortly before 1:30 AM Friday. The fire at 38 Uncle Vinie’s Road appeared to start on the outside of the structure. Firefighters doused the flames and checked for any extension to the attic. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

